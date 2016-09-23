FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China slaps anti-dumping duties on U.S. distillers grains
September 23, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

China slaps anti-dumping duties on U.S. distillers grains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it will slap anti-dumping duties on U.S. distillers' dried grains (DDGS) imported by some of the biggest suppliers of the animal feed ingredient, including Louis Dreyfus and Archer Daniels Midland.

The duties are effective immediately, the Ministry of Commerce said. The move comes after a months-long probe following complaints by China's ethanol producers that the U.S. industry was unfairly benefiting from subsidies.

China is the world's top buyer of DDGS, a by-product of corn ethanol that is used by feed mills as a substitute for corn and soymeal. China imports almost all of its needs from the United States, the largest exporter. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Michael Perry)

