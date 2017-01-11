China hikes dumping duties on U.S. DDGS in final ruling

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China has increased dumping tariffs on imports of a U.S. animal feed ingredient known as distillers' dried grains (DDGS) from levels first proposed last year, potentially escalating a trade spat between the world's two largest economies.

In its final ruling, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday that anti-dumping duties will range from 42.2 percent to 53.7 percent, while anti-subsidy tariffs will be between 11.2 percent and 12 percent.

That's up from anti-dumping duties of 33.8 percent and anti-subsidies of 10 percent to 10.7 percent in its preliminary decision in September.

The rates will take effect from Thursday and be in force for five years.