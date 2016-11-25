FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China Great Wall AMC restructures as joint stock company ahead of IPO
November 25, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 9 months ago

China Great Wall AMC restructures as joint stock company ahead of IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China Great Wall Asset Management Corp (AMC), one of the country's Big Four distressed debt managers, has moved one step closer to listing by restructuring as a joint stock company on Friday, according to an online announcement.

The newly established Great Wall joint-stock firm has a registered capital of 43.1 billion yuan ($6.23 billion), China's finance ministry said in the statement.

The finance ministry, the National Council for Social Security fund and China Life Insurance (Group) are the AMC's shareholders, it said.

Great Wall said earlier this month that it is seeking five to eight foreign and domestic strategic investors next year ahead of a market listing.

It said in December last year it planned to list in Hong Kong or mainland China in the first half of 2017.

$1 = 6.9175 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
