China's Great Wall sees sales improving next year-exec
October 27, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

China's Great Wall sees sales improving next year-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co , China’s biggest maker of sport utility vehicles (SUV), sees sales improving next year due to upcoming launches of several new models, President Wang Fengying said on Monday.

Last week, Great Wall reported a 22 percent slump in third-quarter profit hit by a delay to the launch of its premium SUV model Haval H8 due to quality issues.

Wang told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Shanghai that Haval 8 would be launched next year but declined to give a specific date. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Brenda Goh)

