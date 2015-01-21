FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China's premier says economy will continue to feel pressure in 2015
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-China's premier says economy will continue to feel pressure in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In third paragraph, makes clear 7.4 percent growth rate was for all of 2014, not fourth quarter, but that fourth-quarter growth was slightly above expectations)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that the downward adjustment in the Chinese economy reflected the wider world economy.

Li told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the Chinese economy would continue to feel downward pressure in 2015.

China announced on Monday that growth slowed to 7.4 percent in 2014, and said fourth-quarter growth was 7.3 percent, slightly higher than markets had expected. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
