China charges GSK-linked investigators for illegally obtaining private information

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in China have filed charges against British investigator Peter Humphrey and his American wife, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday, after the couple were detained last year following work they did for British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

The case against the couple, suspected of illegally obtaining private information, has been passed onto the Shanghai Number One Intermediate People’s Court for trial, the report said. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Hui Li; Editing by Kazunori Takada)