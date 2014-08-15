FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK-linked investigators will not appeal China sentence-lawyer
August 15, 2014

GSK-linked investigators will not appeal China sentence-lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British corporate investigator Peter Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng do not plan to appeal a Chinese court’s decision to sentence them to prison, a lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

“All us lawyers have met with the couple and they said they don’t want to appeal,” said Humphrey’s defending lawyer Zhai Jian.

Humphrey was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in jail last week while Yu was sentenced to two years in jail. The couple, who ran risk consultancy ChinaWhys, were charged with illegally obtaining private records of Chinese citizens and selling the information.

They were detained last year following work they did for British pharmaceuticals giant GSK, which is at the centre of a separate government corruption investigation involving hundreds of millions of dollars. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
