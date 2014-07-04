U.S. "concerned" about lack of access to GSK-linked trial in China

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about being barred from attending the trial in China of British investigator Peter Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng, set for Aug. 7 after the couple were arrested last year following work they did for British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

“We are concerned that consular officers will not be allowed to attend Ms. Yu’s trial in August 2014 despite the fact that under the 1982 bilateral consular convention between our two countries consular officials are permitted to attend such trials,” U.S. Embassy spokesman Nolan Barkhouse told Reuters on Friday.

The trial of Humphrey and Yu, who had run the risk consultancy ChinaWhys, will be closed to the public, two family friends with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Thursday. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Adam Jourdan)