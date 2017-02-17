FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
China's Guanghui Energy shuts LNG, methanol projects after fire mishap
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 17, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 6 months ago

China's Guanghui Energy shuts LNG, methanol projects after fire mishap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Oil and gas operator Guanghui Energy Co Ltd's liquefied natural gas project and methanol plant are temporarily shut after a fire mishap at the company's energy complex in Hami in western Xinjiang, the company said in a filing to the exchange.

A 1.2 million-per-tonne methanol project and an LNG plant with 500 million tonnes of production capacity per year caught fire on Thursday night due to gas leakage, the company said.

The fire, which left two people injured, was put out late Thursday night.

At present, the company is preparing to restart the factory and investigate the cause of the mishap, it stated. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

