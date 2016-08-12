FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2016

China fines Haier Group $1.9 mln for monopolistic behaviour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A Chinese pricing regulator has fined three subsidiaries of appliance maker Haier Group 12.3 million yuan ($1.9 million) for monopolistic behaviour, the government said on Friday.

Shanghai's local pricing regulator, under the direction of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), fined the three subsidiaries for including price fixing measures in sales policies and agreements with vendors, according to a statement on the NDRC website.

The companies are subsidiaries of Qingdao Haier Co Ltd and Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd.

The fine is equivalent to 3 percent of annual sales at the companies, the statement said.

Haier Group officials were not immediately available to comment.

The group completed in June the acquisition of General Electric Co's appliance business, a deal that was announced in January as a $5.4 billion deal. ($1 = 6.6446 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

