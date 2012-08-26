FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China's Haitong Securities H1 net profit drops 9.4 pct
August 27, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China's Haitong Securities H1 net profit drops 9.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) -    Half-year ended June 30, 2012  
    (in million yuan unless stated) 
    Shr (yuan)               0.23     vs 0.27      
    Net                      2,025.5  vs 2,234.8  
    Revenue                  5,063.6  vs 5,246.5 
    Company name             Haitong Securities Co. Ltd.  
    NOTE - Haitong Securities , one of
China's largest listed brokerages, was traded on the Shanghai
Stock Exchange before it was dual listed on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong in April this year.
     For full statement please click here
 (US$1=6.36 Yuan)

 (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

