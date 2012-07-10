FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TPG buys China packaging firm for $600 mln-Basis Point
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 10, 2012 / 2:16 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-TPG buys China packaging firm for $600 mln-Basis Point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital has acquired private Chinese packaging company HCP Holdings Inc for around $600 million, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported, citing sources.

The buyout of HCP, a private producer of luxury packaging for L‘Oreal SA and Shiseido, was backed by a five-year loan of around $300 million, the report said.

HCP, which was founded in 1961 in Taiwan but has most of its operations in China, had previously been in talks with Morgan Stanley’s Asia private equity unit, for the sale of around 80 percent of the company at a value of around $500 million, Reuters previously reported.

The management of HCP will stay on for a period of time, the report said.

TPG declined comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.