China launches anti-dumping probe into EU, Japan haemodialysis kit makers
June 13, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

China launches anti-dumping probe into EU, Japan haemodialysis kit makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - China has launched an investigation into makers of haemodialysis equipment in the European Union and Japan, the country’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

“The Ministry of Commerce will from today launch an anti-dumping probe into these imported products originating from the European Union and Japan,” the statement said, adding it would look at the negative impact this had on local Chinese rivals.

The probe is the latest in a string of trade tensions involving China. The country began levying an anti-dumping tax on a chemical imported from the European Union and the United States earlier this month. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
