China launches pilot scheme to ease drug approvals

SHANGHAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China has launched a three-year pilot scheme to loosen approvals for new drugs, the country’s food and drug regulator said on Thursday, as Beijing looks to help stimulate innovation in the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

The trial, which will take place in 10 regions, will allow research and development bodies to apply for drug approvals, which are currently restricted to drug manufacturers, the China Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on its website.

China’s pharmaceutical market is a magnet for global drugmakers, who are facing increasing competition from local rivals for a slice of a medical market that is estimated by IMS Health to hit $185 billion by 2018. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)