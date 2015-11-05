FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China launches pilot scheme to ease drug approvals
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China launches pilot scheme to ease drug approvals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* China launches 3-year trial to ease drug approvals

* Move to stimulate innovation, spur domestic sector

* China drug market to hit $185 billion by 2018 (Adds CFDA comment, context)

SHANGHAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China has launched a three-year pilot scheme to loosen approvals for new drugs, the country’s food and drug regulator said on Thursday, as Beijing looks to help stimulate innovation in the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

The trial, set to take place in 10 regions, will allow research and development bodies to seek drug approvals, which are currently restricted to drug manufacturers, the China Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on its website.

China’s pharmaceutical market is a magnet for global drugmakers, who are now facing increasing competition from local rivals for a slice of a medicine market that is estimated by IMS Health to hit $185 billion by 2018.

The current rules make it hard for smaller, research-based firms to bring new drugs to market, as they need to invest in expensive manufacturing plants before seeking approval. Long-term, the scheme could create stronger local firms to rival global drugmakers like Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc .

China is looking to reform its over-burdened healthcare system, which is blighted by crowded hospitals, corruption and tension between patients and staff. Industry insiders, though, say reform is grinding along.

The trial, which will take place in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai as well as southern Guangdong province and wealthy Zhejiang, comes into effect from Thursday, the CFDA said. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.