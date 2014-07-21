FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Hebei's June steel output dips 5.5 pct on month
#Asia
July 21, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

China Hebei's June steel output dips 5.5 pct on month

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China's biggest steel producing
province of Hebei produced 15.47 million tonnes of crude steel
in June, down 5.5 percent on the month, data from China's
National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, as financial
problems in the sector continued.
    Hebei's mostly small-scale private steel mills have
struggled to keep running at full capacity amid a credit squeeze
from banks, a supply glut and rising environmental compliance
costs.
    The province, which surrounds the capital Beijing, is a
major front in China's "war on pollution" and is under pressure
to close at least 60 million tonnes of outdated steel capacity
by the end of 2017. Seven of China's 10 smoggiest cities in 2013
were located in Hebei.     
    The province's steel output in June was still 2.2 percent
higher than the same period of last year. It amounted to 22.3
percent of the national total, down from 23.2 percent in May and
24.2 percent over the whole of last year. 
    Output over the first six months of the year reached 98.4
million tonnes, down 2.9 percent on the year and making up 23.9
percent of total national production.
    National output has risen 3 percent over the same period,
with Jiangsu province near Shanghai on the eastern coast raising
production by 9.3 percent over the period.
    Following is a table showing China's biggest steel producing
provinces in June and the first six months of the year,
according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
 Province     June     pct chg    share of  Jan-June    pct chg 
           output*       (yoy)   total (%)   output*  
    Hebei    15.47         2.2        22.3     98.40        -2.9
  Jiangsu     8.41        14.8        12.1     47.92         9.3
 Liaoning     5.45         5.1         7.9     32.29         8.5
 Shandong     5.31         3.8         7.7     31.88         0.8
   Shanxi     4.06        -4.5         5.9     22.54        -0.3
    China    69.29         4.5         100    411.91         3.0
    total                                             
 * Figures in million tonnes     
            

 (Reporting by David Stanway)

