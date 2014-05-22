FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former SAC Capital fund manager Xu to launch hedge fund -sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Former SAC Capital fund manager Xu to launch hedge fund -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - A former Hong Kong-based fund manager at SAC Capital is preparing to launch his own Greater China-focused hedge fund, people with knowledge of the matter said, adding to a list of new start-ups in Asia this year as the industry show signs of recovery.

Ken Xu left Steven A. Cohen’s firm, once one of the world’s biggest hedge funds, this month after a more than three-year stint, records with Securities and Futures Commission show.

He plans to start a long/short equity hedge fund by the end of 2014 or early next year, the people added. It was not immediately clear how much Xu’s fund would invest.

Xu did not respond to emails seeking comment. The sources declined to be identified as the plans remain confidential. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.