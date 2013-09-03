FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says August China auto sales down 2.5 pct on year
September 3, 2013

Honda says August China auto sales down 2.5 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, September 3 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint-ventures sold 55,553 automobiles in China in August, down 2.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 1.7 percent year-on-year decline in July and a 5.6 percent fall in June.

In the first eight months of this year, through the end of August, Honda sold a total of 423,271 vehicles, down 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

