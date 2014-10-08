RPT-Honda says September China auto sales down 23.1 pct on year

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two Chinese joint ventures sold 56,880 autos in the country in September, down 23.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 2.5 percent year-on-year fall in August and a 1.7 percent decline in July.

But in the first nine months of this year through the end of September, Honda sold a total of 502,352 vehicles, up 1.0 percent from a year earlier.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)