Honda says Oct China auto sales down 5.8 pct on year

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two Chinese joint ventures sold 70,802 vehicles in China in October, down 5.8 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

The drop in October follows a 23.1 percent year-on-year fall in September and a 5.5 percent decline in August.

In the first ten months of this year, Honda sold a total of 573,154 vehicles, up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)