BEIJING, July 4 China's cabinet has approved an
increase of quota under the Renminbi Foreign Institutional
Investor (RQFII) scheme for Hong Kong to 500 billion yuan
($73.55 billion) to further meet demand for yuan asset
allocation by Hong Kong investors, the central bank said on
Tuesday.
As a pioneer to promote the yuan's internationalisation,
Hong Kong was granted a 270 billion yuan quota under the RQFII
scheme in 2011 to facilitate cross-border foreign investment.
($1 = 6.7984 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick)