Hong Kong, China mutual fund recognition to be announced soon-sources
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 21, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong, China mutual fund recognition to be announced soon-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - A mutual fund recognition agreement between China and Hong Kong that will allow global asset managers to grab a bigger slice of investable money in China and vice versa will be announced soon, two sources told Reuters on Thursday,

Regulators in China and Hong Kong are set to announce the long-awaited policy soon, the two official sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong declined to comment. Calls made by Reuters to the China Securities Regulatory Commission were unanswered. (Reporting by Alison Lui; writing by Michelle Chen; editing by James Pomfret and Kazunori Takada)

