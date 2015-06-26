High hopes, cautious start expected for fund mutual recognition in China

HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - A scheme that will allow funds domiciled in Hong Kong and China to be sold in each other’s markets will start on July 1, but asset managers may enter the Chinese market slowly and regulators are expected to be cautious initially.

The scheme will allow Hong Kong and Chinese funds to be sold in each other’s market with a quota of 300 billion yuan ($48.33 billion) each way.

Fund managers are preparing for qualified products and they will likely launch products cautiously due to uncertain investor demand and logistical challenges for Hong Kong funds selling into China.

“There are still some technical issues that we are waiting for more details from regulators. I believe the progress at the beginning will be slow, but it will gradually pick up the pace when more people are familiar with the system,” said Eleanor Wan, chief executive officer at BEA Union.

The joint venture between Bank of East Asia and Germany’s Union Asset Investment has 15 retail funds, nine of which are qualified for mutual recognition, but Wan said she would not introduce them all at once.

“When we talked to potential partners (in China), they said ‘Don’t come with all the funds’ because it takes a lot of time for training and marketing, so we are only targeting 1-2 funds at first,” said Wan.

Promoting funds throughout mainland China requires staff traveling to every important city to train frontline sales people and educate investors.

This would make promoting products through normal advertising channels in China 10-20 times more expensive than in Hong Kong, said Bruno Lee, chairman at Hong Kong Investment Funds Association.

The approval process also adds to uncertainties. Market players expect the first round of approvals to take longer as they anticipate regulators will proceed with caution.

China and Hong Kong regulators announced the program on May 22, marking another step in liberalizing the capital account following the November launch of the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connect.

Under the mutual recognition scheme, a fund must have at least 200 million yuan and the value of shares/units in the fund sold to investors in the other’s market cannot exceed 50 percent of the fund’s total assets.

About 100 Hong Kong-domiciled funds and 850 mainland Chinese funds are qualified for the scheme, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Although equity funds, bond funds, mixed funds, unlisted index funds and physical index-tracking exchange-traded funds are all allowed, fund managers favour China and Hong Kong equity funds.

“When mainland investors invest offshore, they will not buy something that is totally alien to them, but Chinese equities whose names they are familiar with,” said Franco Ngan, chief executive officer at Zeal Asset Management in Hong Kong.

It is also a good time to invest in Hong Kong stocks as H-shares are at deep discounts to China’s A-shares, said Ngan, whose firm has a $300 million Greater China equity fund that will apply for mutual recognition in July. ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Nachum Kaplan)