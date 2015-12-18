FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China details tax treatment on mutual recognition funds
December 18, 2015

China details tax treatment on mutual recognition funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry clarified the tax treatment of investors in the new mutual recognition fund programme in an online statement on its website on Friday.

Hong Kong investors in mainland based funds will be temporarily exempt from taxes on gains from buying or selling fund units under the scheme which was launched on Friday.

Mainland retail, but not corporate, investors in Hong Kong based funds will be subject to a 20 percent tax on dividends, but will be exempt from taxes on gains from the sale of fund units for three years. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
