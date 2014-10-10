China's Li says no change in policy on Hong Kong's autonomy

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in Berlin on Friday there would be no change in the central government’s policy of maintaining a high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong, adding he was sure the Hong Kong government would ensure prosperity and stability.

“The central government of China has always had the guiding principle - one country, two systems. The people of Hong Kong manage Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy and we have seen in practice that there has been no change to this policy, and there will be no change,” he said during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong is not only in China’s interests but is mostly in the interests of the people of Hong Kong,” he said, adding that China would protect the legitimate interests of all foreign investors in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)