China leader urges Hong Kong stability amid scandals

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Chinese vice president Xi Jinping called on Thursday for stability in Hong Kong at an annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing where Hong Kong politicians discussed a spate of scandals embroiling the city’s leader, Donald Tsang.

In recent months, outgoing chief executive Donald Tsang has faced public calls to stand trial following allegations of ethics violations in his dealings with businessmen.

“Recently, Hong Kong’s chief executive has been criticised for being entertained and receiving advantages from tycoons,” Rita Fan, a National People’s Congress (NPC) member, told Xi in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

Xi gave no immediate response to the scandal that has undermined confidence in his integrity, sparked protests and an investigation by Hong Kong’s anti-corruption watchdog, the ICAC.

But speaking later, Maria Tam, a drafter of Hong Kong’s mini-constitution and a senior NPC member, cited Xi as saying Hong Kong had to maintain its “long-term stability and development”.

Wong Kwok-kin who also heard Xi speak, said he called on officials to not pursue individual benefit but to “work most of all for the overall interests of the Hong Kong people”.

Analysts say Hong Kong’s turbulent politics in recent months has become a headache for China’s Communist Party leadership, which has maintained a firm grip over the financial hub’s affairs since it returned from British rule almost 15 years ago.

The bow-tie wearing Tsang, who has led Hong Kong since 2005, has come under fire for taking private yacht and plane trips, renting a luxury apartment at a favourable rate and staying in Macau casino hotel suites, sometimes in the company of tycoons.

Henry Tang, a former senior official and businessman seen as a top candidate to take over from Tsang this year, has also been buffeted by scandals over extra-marital affairs and an illegally built basement and wine cellar in a mansion.

Another candidate for Hong Kong’s chief executive election on March 25, Leung Chun-ying, has also been accused of fraud related to an infrastructure project nearly a decade ago.

Testifying before legislators last week, Tsang, insisted he had paid for everything but apologised for undermining public trust and he pledged to give up a penthouse in China developed by a tycoon acquaintance.

In keeping with protocol, Xi, seen as China’s leader-in-waiting, did not refer to Tsang by name or criticise him openly.

The scandals have dented confidence in Hong Kong as a transparent business hub whose well-paid civil servants have in recent years rarely been associated with graft. (Reporting by James Pomfret, Donny Kwok and Sisi Tang in Hong Kong; Editing by Robert Birsel)