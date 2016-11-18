China punishes investor for 'illegal' trading via Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's securities market regulator said on Friday it had punished an investor for conducting what it called "illegal" cross-border trading through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme.

The case was the first of its kind and involved more than 40 million yuan ($5.8 million) in illicit gains, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

The CSRC did not give the full name of the trader or say what was illegal about the trading activity. It also did not state what punishment was imposed.

The agency said it would strengthen cooperation with Hong Kong's securities regulator to prevent and crack down on such activities, and promote the healthy operation of investment links between the two markets.

The announcement comes days before the expected launch of an extension of the connect scheme that will link the bourse in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen with the Hong Kong stock exchange.