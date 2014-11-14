TEXT-China unveils tax rules for Shanghai-Hong Kong stock link

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China on Friday outlined its tax policies for a landmark scheme that gives stock investors in China and Hong Kong access to the markets on both sides, removing uncertainty for global investors eager to directly buy Chinese equities for the first time.

Below is a full-text translation of Friday’s announcement:

”Following the approval of the cabinet, the Finance Ministry, the State Administration of Taxation and the China Securities Regulatory Commission jointly released the following documents, “Regarding Tax Policies Related to the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Pilot” and “Regarding the Exemption of Corporate Income Taxes for Asset and Stock Investments Under QFII and RQFII”, to clarify the income tax, business tax, stamp duty and other tax policies related to the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect, the QFII and the RQFII.

”From Nov 17, 2014 to Nov 16, 2017, individual mainland Chinese investing in the Hong Kong stock market through the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect and who gained from selling and buying, will be temporarily exempted from paying personal income tax within three years.

”From Nov 17 2014, Hong Kong investors including companies and individuals that have invested in A shares in the Shanghai stock market, will be temporarily exempted from paying income tax on gains made from buying and selling. For Hong Kong investors including companies and individuals who buy A shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect and who gained from buying and selling, will be temporarily exempted from business tax.

”Hong Kong investors who buy, inherit or are bestowed upon with A shares in the Shanghai stock market via the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect will be levied with a stamp duty in accordance to the existing tax regulation in mainland China.

”Mainland investors who buy, inherit or are bestowed upon with shares in the Hong Kong stock market via the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect will be levied with a stamp duty in accordance to the existing tax regulation in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Other questions regarding tax policies will be clarified in accordance to existing tax regulations.

”From Nov 17 2014, profits derived from investing in mainland stocks and assets under QFII and RQFII will be temporarily exempted from paying corporate income tax.

“The above tax policies will play an active role in supporting the pilot programme of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect and its smooth development, promoting a two-way opening up of mainland Chinese and Hong Kong capital markets and their healthy development.” (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)