FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong to scrap 20,000 yuan daily conversion limit from Monday
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong to scrap 20,000 yuan daily conversion limit from Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong scrapped the daily 20,000 yuan (US$3,264) conversion limit for residents on Wednesday ahead of the launch of a landmark scheme to link the city’s stock market with Shanghai, the city’s de-facto central bank said on Wednesday.

The move will be effective from Monday, Nov. 17, when the so-called stock connect scheme will begin trading.

Scrapping the conversion limit is widely expected to boost demand for mainland China equities and a wider menu of yuan-denominated assets which are currently restricted to fixed deposits and yuan-denominated bonds.

Under the landmark scheme to connect the stock markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong, overseas investors can only buy mainland equities in renminbi. (1 US dollar = 6.1266 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.