FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BASIS POINT-China housing projects seek over 100 bln yuan in loans
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2012 / 9:27 AM / 5 years ago

BASIS POINT-China housing projects seek over 100 bln yuan in loans

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
    By Kane Wu
    HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters Basis Point) - Chinese major
provinces are seeking more than Rmb100bn (US$15.7bn) in loans to
back a series of government-backed housing projects, sources
said.
    The Shanghai government is raising up to Rmb40bn in loans,
while Hunan is seeking up to Rmb30bn.
    According to banking sources, Chongqing, Gansu, Guangzhou,
Henan, Jiangxi and Shanxi are also seeking loans for their
subsidised housing projects.
    
    Province        Loan pipeline (Rmb bn)
    Shanghai             40
    Hunan                30
    Chongqing            15
    Guangzhou            11
    Jiangxi              11
    Henan                10
    
    The Shanghai government has mandated China Development Bank
 and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Shanghai
  for its up to Rmb40bn loan.
    Local banking sources in Hunan said CDB and China
Construction Bank  were involved in Hunan's
up to Rmb30bn loan. Of the Rmb30bn, Rmb2bn is for low-rent
housing, Rmb4bn is for public rental housing, and Rmb24bn is for
renewed shanty housing units, a local banking source said.
    All the loans would be split into several deals, according
to the projects' construction phases, sources said.
    Major Chinese banks Agricultural Bank of China 
, Bank of China , China
Construction Bank, China Development Bank and Industrial &
Commercial Bank of China are the primary supporters of China's
housing projects. Banking sources from these banks said they
find it difficult to form syndication groups as most commercial
banks are reluctant to participate given the unattractive
pricing on those loans.
    Price talk on the Hunan housing financing was at above 100%
of the PBOC rate. But yesterday's interest rate cuts by the
central bank could bring pricing down. The People's Bank of
China has cut its lending rate twice in a matter of weeks (by
25bp and 31bp respectively) and yesterday lowered the lending
rate floor to 30% below the benchmark, from 20% after the first
rate cut on June 8.
    "Pricing is the major issue. The borrowers hope to lower it
all the way to the rate floor, but banks would like to keep it
at least 100% of the benchmark," a senior loans banker with one
of the major banks said.
    "Every financial institution has different understanding of
those projects. For us, it is a political task of high
significance," said a banking source with one of CDB's regional
branches. "We would like to form syndication groups but other
commercial banks may not be willing to join because of the low
yields."
    According to the Indemnificatory Housing Construction &
Management Guidelines issued by China's State Council last
September, loans for public rental housing projects should not
be priced below 90% of the PBOC rate, and with tenors of no more
than 15 years.
    "Indemnificatory housing" is one of the key initiatives in
the central government's 12th Five-Year Plan. From 2011 to 2015,
China aims to build 36m housing units for low-income households.
    Construction of 10m housing units kicked off in 2011, and 7m
more will be built this year, according to public data on the
website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
    From January to May this year, China started construction of
346m new housing units and invested Rmb389.5bn into those
projects, the website said. Total capital demand for those
projects this year is estimated to reach Rmb2tr, according to
the ministry.

 (Editing by Jacqueline Poh, Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.