BASIS POINT-China housing projects seek over 100 bln yuan in loans

(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication) By Kane Wu HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters Basis Point) - Chinese major provinces are seeking more than Rmb100bn (US$15.7bn) in loans to back a series of government-backed housing projects, sources said. The Shanghai government is raising up to Rmb40bn in loans, while Hunan is seeking up to Rmb30bn. According to banking sources, Chongqing, Gansu, Guangzhou, Henan, Jiangxi and Shanxi are also seeking loans for their subsidised housing projects. Province Loan pipeline (Rmb bn) Shanghai 40 Hunan 30 Chongqing 15 Guangzhou 11 Jiangxi 11 Henan 10 The Shanghai government has mandated China Development Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Shanghai for its up to Rmb40bn loan. Local banking sources in Hunan said CDB and China Construction Bank were involved in Hunan's up to Rmb30bn loan. Of the Rmb30bn, Rmb2bn is for low-rent housing, Rmb4bn is for public rental housing, and Rmb24bn is for renewed shanty housing units, a local banking source said. All the loans would be split into several deals, according to the projects' construction phases, sources said. Major Chinese banks Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China , China Construction Bank, China Development Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China are the primary supporters of China's housing projects. Banking sources from these banks said they find it difficult to form syndication groups as most commercial banks are reluctant to participate given the unattractive pricing on those loans. Price talk on the Hunan housing financing was at above 100% of the PBOC rate. But yesterday's interest rate cuts by the central bank could bring pricing down. The People's Bank of China has cut its lending rate twice in a matter of weeks (by 25bp and 31bp respectively) and yesterday lowered the lending rate floor to 30% below the benchmark, from 20% after the first rate cut on June 8. "Pricing is the major issue. The borrowers hope to lower it all the way to the rate floor, but banks would like to keep it at least 100% of the benchmark," a senior loans banker with one of the major banks said. "Every financial institution has different understanding of those projects. For us, it is a political task of high significance," said a banking source with one of CDB's regional branches. "We would like to form syndication groups but other commercial banks may not be willing to join because of the low yields." According to the Indemnificatory Housing Construction & Management Guidelines issued by China's State Council last September, loans for public rental housing projects should not be priced below 90% of the PBOC rate, and with tenors of no more than 15 years. "Indemnificatory housing" is one of the key initiatives in the central government's 12th Five-Year Plan. From 2011 to 2015, China aims to build 36m housing units for low-income households. Construction of 10m housing units kicked off in 2011, and 7m more will be built this year, according to public data on the website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. From January to May this year, China started construction of 346m new housing units and invested Rmb389.5bn into those projects, the website said. Total capital demand for those projects this year is estimated to reach Rmb2tr, according to the ministry.