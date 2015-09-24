HSBC to issue up to 1 bln yuan in panda bonds in China's interbank market - announcement

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) will issue up to 1 billion yuan ($156.73 million) worth of three-year renminbi-denominated “panda bonds” in China’s interbank bond market on Sept 29, according to a statement posted on the website of Shanghai Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

The announcement said this is the first batch in a series of upcoming bonds to be issued between Sept 29 to Oct 8. ($1 = 6.3805 Chinese yuani) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)