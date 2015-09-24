FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC to issue up to 1 bln yuan in panda bonds in China's interbank market - announcement
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC to issue up to 1 bln yuan in panda bonds in China's interbank market - announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) will issue up to 1 billion yuan ($156.73 million) worth of three-year renminbi-denominated “panda bonds” in China’s interbank bond market on Sept 29, according to a statement posted on the website of Shanghai Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

The announcement said this is the first batch in a series of upcoming bonds to be issued between Sept 29 to Oct 8. ($1 = 6.3805 Chinese yuani) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.