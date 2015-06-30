FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad-debt manager China Huarong may file for Hong Kong IPO on Tuesday-IFR
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 30, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bad-debt manager China Huarong may file for Hong Kong IPO on Tuesday-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, the country’s biggest bad-debt manager, could file for its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as Tuesday, IFR reported citing sources familiar with the plans.

The IPO will take place in September, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The deal could reach as much as $3 billion, with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and ICBC International acting as sponsors, IFR previously reported.

A Huarong spokeswoman in Beijing declined to comment.

Huarong’s deal would be the second IPO by one of China’s so-called asset management companies (AMCs), following on the footsteps of China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, which raised $2.8 billion in a Hong Kong listing in December 2013. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

