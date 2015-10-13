FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Huarong sets price range for up to $2.8 bln HK IPO -sources
October 13, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

China Huarong sets price range for up to $2.8 bln HK IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd has set the indicative price range for its Hong Kong initial public offering, which is aiming to raise up to $2.8 billion as the state-owned firm expands its distressed debt business, sources with direct knowledge of the plans said on Tuesday.

The company and some of its shareholders plan to offer the shares in an indicative range of HK$3.03 to HK$3.39 each, added the sources, who declined to be identified as details of the deal have not been made public.

Huarong last week started pre-marketing the IPO to investors, offering 6.31 billion shares, including a combined 624 million shares from the Ministry of Finance and state-backed grain trader COFCO, according to a preliminary term sheet.

Huarong did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO terms. ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

