China's Huatai Sec to raise ceilings for margin trading, short-selling by one third
June 15, 2015 / 8:33 AM / 2 years ago

China's Huatai Sec to raise ceilings for margin trading, short-selling by one third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities Co said on Monday it will raise the ceiling of its margin financing and short-selling business by one-third, to 200 billion yuan ($32.2 billion).

The move comes after China’s securities regulator on Friday released draft rules that cap a brokerage’s margin trading and short-selling business at four times its net capital.

Previously, there were no rules restricting a brokerage’s margin financing, with some brokerages imposing self-discipline to contain risks in the rapid-growing business.

Huatai, China’s biggest broker by trading volume, raised $4.5 billion in a Hong Kong listing recently. ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
