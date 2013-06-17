Chinese govt buys more shares in top banks

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China’s government has bought more shares in the country’s four biggest commercial banks, according to stock exchange statements on Monday, its latest move to shore up market confidence after stock prices hit a six-month low last week.

Stock filings showed Central Huijin Investment Co, China’s main holding company for state-owned financial companies, bought shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jason Subler)