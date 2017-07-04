HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 4 Embattled China
Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd is planning to carve up
shares in the company among its creditor banks and existing
shareholders as part of restructuring plans as it struggles to
pay back billions of dollars of debt.
The dairy, which has admitted facing "tremendous
difficulties" getting a clear picture of its finances, said in a
filing to the Hong Kong exchange it was ultimately looking for a
"white knight" to financially support the firm.
Huishan's woes came to light when its stock plunged 85
percent in March before being suspended. Since then most of its
directors have quit, it has missed loan payments and lost
contact with a key executive in charge of its finances and cash.
As of March 31, Huishan owed $3.9 billion to creditors
including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China,
Bank of China Ltd and HSBC. It has hired debt
restructuring advisers and forensic accountants to investigate
gaps in its financial statements.
The firm, billed as China's largest integrated dairy firm,
said the restructuring plans would involve creating a new
holding company that would include Huishan's businesses and
assets and some separate firms controlled by Chairman Yang Kai.
This would then be wholly owned by the listed unit, which
would be controlled by the mix of creditors, current
shareholders and management, with stakes yet to be negotiated.
The plans - key to Huishan's survival - are the latest twist
in a rapid fall from grace that has laid bare the risks of
excess leverage and financial engineering in corporate China.
Under the proposed plans, which would need the support of
Huishan's creditors, the management team would continue to play
a role "pending the eventual identification of a white knight to
recapitalise the newly established group", the firm said.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)