China's Huiyuan Juice to sell loss-making assets

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Fruit beverage producer China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd plans to sell loss-making assets in the future, Vice President Zhou Hongwei said in a teleconference on Thursday, but stopped short of providing any specifics.

Shares of Huiyuan, whose net profit collapsed 95 percent in 2012, traded down 0.3 percent at HK$3.23 in afternoon trade, underperforming a rise of 1.65 percent in the Hang Seng Index’s . (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)