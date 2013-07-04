FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Huiyuan Juice to sell loss-making assets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 4, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

China's Huiyuan Juice to sell loss-making assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Fruit beverage producer China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd plans to sell loss-making assets in the future, Vice President Zhou Hongwei said in a teleconference on Thursday, but stopped short of providing any specifics.

Shares of Huiyuan, whose net profit collapsed 95 percent in 2012, traded down 0.3 percent at HK$3.23 in afternoon trade, underperforming a rise of 1.65 percent in the Hang Seng Index’s . (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.