FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trading in China Huiyuan Juice shares halted
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

Trading in China Huiyuan Juice shares halted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Trading in the shares and debt securities of juice maker China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd was halted on Wednesday morning, the company said in a statement.

China’s best known juice brand said the suspension was related to “possible inside information”. A spokesman declined to provide further details.

Bankers speculated that the halt could be related to an acquisition.

In 2009, China scuttled a planned $2.4 billion takeover of Huiyuan by The Coca-Cola Co, citing the country’s anti-monopoly law. Coca-Cola is the world’s largest soft-drink maker and the acquisition would have been the largest-ever buyout of a Chinese company by a foreign rival.

Huiyuan is 17.53 pct held by SAIF Partners, one of China’s oldest and best-known private equity firms. Shares in the company closed at HK$5.45 on Tuesday and are up about 93 percent this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.