China's regulator investigating Hundsun Technologies

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission is investigating Hundsun Technologies Inc , the financial information technology company controlled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma.

The regulator posted a brief Chinese-language statement on Weibo, a popular Twitter-like service in China without elaborating.

Hundsun was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier, Hundsun Technologies rejected local media criticism that blamed its platform for China’s stock market rout.