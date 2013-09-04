FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hynix expects China plant to resume production shortly after fire
September 4, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Hynix expects China plant to resume production shortly after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday a fire at its Wuxi, China, plant caused no “material” damage to critical chip-fabrication equipment, and it expects to resume production shortly.

“Currently, there is no material damage to the fab equipment in the clean room, thus we expect to resume operations in a short time period so that overall production and supply volume would not be materially affected,” company spokesman Seongae Park said in a statement.

Park added the company will continue to assess the extent of damage from the fire, which broke out during equipment installation.

