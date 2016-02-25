FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's largest bank says no basis for continued yuan depreciation
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

China's largest bank says no basis for continued yuan depreciation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the country’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday there was no basis for continued depreciation of China’s yuan, also known as the renminbi.

Jiang Jianqing, speaking at an event in Shanghai, added that financial institutions faced pressure from slowing economic growth, although the risks they faced were under control.

The official China Daily newspaper earlier quoted China’s finance minister Lou Jiwei as saying a proposal to devalue China’s currency was not on the agenda for the G20 meeting of policymakers, which starts on Friday. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by John Ruwitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.