ICBC Leasing to lease 18 oil vesssels from BP Shipping in $869 mln deal

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China’s ICBC Financial Leasing Co said on Thursday it has signed an $869 million agreement with BP Shipping to lease 18 oil vessels.

It is the first business deal between the two companies, ICBC said in a statement. The announcement was made amid a rash of deals that have been signed during China’s President Xi Jinping’s visit to Britain, including China General Nuclear Corp taking a one-third stake in the planned 18 billion-pound ($28 billion) Hinkey Point nuclear plant. (Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)