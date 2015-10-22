FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICBC Leasing to lease 18 oil vesssels from BP Shipping in $869 mln deal
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 2:24 AM / 2 years ago

ICBC Leasing to lease 18 oil vesssels from BP Shipping in $869 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China’s ICBC Financial Leasing Co said on Thursday it has signed an $869 million agreement with BP Shipping to lease 18 oil vessels.

It is the first business deal between the two companies, ICBC said in a statement. The announcement was made amid a rash of deals that have been signed during China’s President Xi Jinping’s visit to Britain, including China General Nuclear Corp taking a one-third stake in the planned 18 billion-pound ($28 billion) Hinkey Point nuclear plant. (Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.