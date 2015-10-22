FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ICBC Leasing signs $869 mln oil vessel deal with BP
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-ICBC Leasing signs $869 mln oil vessel deal with BP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and context)

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - ICBC Financial Leasing Co, China’s biggest leasing company by assets, said on Thursday it has signed an $869 million agreement with BP Shipping to lease 18 oil vessels, the first business deal between the two companies.

The 10-year lease agreement is the largest single financing order in BP Shipping’s history, ICBC said in an emailed statement.

The announcement was made amid a rash of deals signed during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Britain, including China General Nuclear Corp taking a one-third stake in a planned 18 billion pound ($28 billion) nuclear plant.

ICBC Leasing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , has been expanding its shipping and aviation portfolio.

It completed a $1.44 billion deal in 2014 with French oil services company Bourbon for the purchase and charter back of 46 ships used to support offshore oil and gas development.

ICBC is also lending Belgian shipowner Exmar $200 million in a deal agreed in June 2015 to finance a liquefied natural gas barge being built in China that will be the first in the world to liquefy and store LNG. (Reporting by Matthew Miller, Keith Wallis and Shu Zhang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.