China top banks lent 20 bln yuan more in Jan-Feb than yr ago -exec

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - China’s top four banks issued 20 billion yuan ($3.18 billion) more in new lending during the first two months of 2012 than in the same period a year ago, the president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. said on Monday.

Yang Kaisheng, president of China’s largest lender, said ICBC’s new lending in January and February amounted to about 15 billion yuan.

“Everybody is worried about new loans in January and February,” Yang said, before detailing the lending figures.

“So I don’t think there is less lending than last year,” he added, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country’s annual session of parliament in Beijing.

The other top lenders are China Construction Bank , Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China .

The annual session of the largely rubber stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), opens on Monday. It appears likely to take little action while the ruling Communist Party wards off disruptions to preparing its successors to President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body that brings in non-party groups, meets in parallel with the parliament, and opened on Saturday. ($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Ken Wills)