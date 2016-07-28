China's ICBC likely to issue SDR-denominated bonds this year - paper

SHANGHAI, July 28 (Reuters) - The overseas banking arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, China's biggest lender by assets, is considering issuing bonds denominated in special drawing rights, a state-run newspaper reported on Thursday.

The value of the bonds to be issued in the synthetic reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund would not exceed 1 billion SDRs, or about $1.38 billion, the Economic Information Daily said without identifying its sources.

"There is a great possibility that these bonds will be formally issued before October this year," the news report said.

The price would be set by the weighted average of interest rates for the currencies that form the basket upon which the SDR is based - dollars, euros, yen, pounds and, starting Oct. 1, yuan - as well as credit spreads, it said. The yield would be fixed.

The IMF decided to include the yuan in the SDR basket late last year, and the issuance of SDR bonds by a Chinese bank would make that decision more than a symbolic victory. The bonds would be issued by ICBC (Asia).

ICBC declined to comment on the report.

SDR bonds would help promote the internationalisation of the Chinese currency, something Beijing has been keen to drive, and allow Chinese domestic investors to increase exposure to foreign currencies within the country's domestic bond market.

Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday China was studying the possibility of issuing SDR-denominated bonds.

Economic Information Daily is run by the state news agency Xinhua. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)