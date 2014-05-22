FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China-Iceland free trade agreement details released
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

China-Iceland free trade agreement details released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - A free trade agreement between China and Iceland, the first between Beijing and a European economy, will relax tariffs for Icelandic imports of all industrial products and most agricultural goods, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

According to the agreement, which comes into effect on July 1, China will implement tariff concessions for a variety of frozen fish and sea cucumber, as well as “other aquatic products and other agricultural and industrial products”, the official Xinhua news agency said.

China and Iceland signed the agreement in April 2013, after having been in negotiations since 2006, Xinhua said. The agreement covers trade in goods, services and investment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.