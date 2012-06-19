FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China confirms $43 billion for IMF crisis war chest
June 19, 2012 / 3:31 AM / 5 years ago

China confirms $43 billion for IMF crisis war chest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - China will contribute $43 billion to the International Monetary Fund’s crisis-fighting reserves, state news agency Xinhua confirmed on Tuesday, without providing details.

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, meeting before a Group of 20 summit in Mexico, said they “agreed to enhance their own contributions to the IMF”.

They sought to tie the funds to long-delayed reforms that would give the developing world more say at the Washington-based Fund. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)

