IMF happy to cooperate with China on AIIB - Lagarde
March 22, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

IMF happy to cooperate with China on AIIB - Lagarde

Dominique Patton

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will be “delighted” to cooperate with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), said IMF managing director Christine Lagarde on Sunday.

Lagarde added that there is “massive” room for co-operation with AIIB on infrastructure financing.

The World Bank will also cooperate with the AIIB, Lagarde told a conference in Beijing.

Her comments come after a number of countries said they would participate in the new bank slated to start operations by the end of the year, even as others raised concerns over potential competition with other lenders. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, editing by Louise Heavens)

