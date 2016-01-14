IMF urges China to more clearly communicate exchange rate policy

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China needs to give more clarity on its exchange rate policy, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

“More clarity and communication around the exchange rate regime would be useful,” International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing.

He said that while China’s rebalancing of its economy has been bumpy, the IMF’s view of the country’s economic fundamentals remains unchanged.

If Beijing’s own growth target slips, however, the IMF would recommend fiscal stimulus, he said.