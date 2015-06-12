FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF team in China as part of currency basket review -official
June 12, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

IMF team in China as part of currency basket review -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - A team from the International Monetary Fund is visiting China as part of the global lender’s review over whether to include the Chinese yuan in its basket of currencies, an IMF official said on Friday.

An official said the IMF’s review of the Special Drawing Right (SDR) was “underway and the technical work is still at an early stage.”

“As part of the review, an IMF team is visiting China to have technical discussions,” the official said in an email. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

